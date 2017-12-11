Trump says NY attack highlights need for immigration reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation.

Police officer stands outside the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal, after reports of an explosion, in New York City, U.S. December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.”