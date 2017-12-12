U.S. prosecutors bring terrorism charge against Manhattan bomb suspect

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in New York on Tuesday brought federal criminal charges against a Bangladeshi man accused of setting off a bomb in a crowded Manhattan commuter hub a day earlier.

Akayed Ullah, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive and use of a destructive device.