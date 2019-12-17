New York teen found safe after an abduction caught on video

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City teenager was found safe on Tuesday after security cameras in the Bronx caught a group of men bundling her into a car and police issued an “amber alert” to locate her, authorities said.

“She’s been reunited with family and is safe and sound,” said Detective Ahmed Nasser, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department. The department said she was found in the Bronx but gave no other details.

Karol Sanchez, 16, was walking along a rainy street with her 36-year-old mother late on Monday night when a beige-colored four-door sedan pulled up, police said.

Footage released by police from two surveillance cameras show two men getting out of the car, grabbing Sanchez and dragging her inside. Her mother was pushed to the ground while struggling with them. The car, with two other men inside, then sped away.

No arrests have been made so far as police continue their investigation, Nasser said.

Sanchez’s safe return comes after police appealed to the public for help and issued an “amber alert” earlier on Tuesday, a law enforcement tactic that includes blanket cell phone notifications to solve suspected kidnappings.

An NYPD official who asked to remain anonymous had previously said that police believe that Sanchez was targeted by the men and was not selected at random.

The men were described as being in their 20s, with dark complexions and wearing dark clothing.