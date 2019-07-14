Widespread power outages hit parts of New York's Manhattan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Widespread power outages were reported in parts of New York City’s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, with subway stations affected and street lights out in part of the Upper West Side, according to officials and social media reports.

A Reuters witness on the borough’s Upper West Side reported hearing an explosion at about 7 p.m. and the lights going out after that.

A New York City Fire Department spokesman said the cause of the outage was being investigated.

“FDNY is operating at numerous stuck elevators throughout the West Side and subways,” the spokesman said.

The city’s subway system said it was working with utility Con Edison to determine the root cause of the outage, which it said was affecting Midtown and the Upper West Side.

“Several stations are currently without power and are being bypassed by all trains,” it posted on Twitter.

ConEd said on Twitter: “We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you.”

Corey Johnson, the New York City council speaker, said on Twitter that the ConEd substation at West 49th street had a “major disturbance” and that ConEd was working on fixing it.

With some stations and traffic lights dark, many residents and visitors alike took to the streets and walked, according to social media posts, many of which had the hashtag #blackoutnyc.