Vehicle strikes seven pedestrians in New York City, one killed

A view shows the scene of a vehicle accident in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - A vehicle struck seven pedestrians on Monday in New York City, including one person who died, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver, who was reversing the vehicle at high speed, intended to hit the pedestrians, New York police spokeswoman Jessica McRorie said.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation. We’ll have additional information later,” McRorie said.

The driver did not try to leave the area of the incident in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, McRorie said.

One pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and six others were hospitalized, officials said.