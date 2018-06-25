FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 25, 2018 / 3:27 PM / in 2 hours

NY agencies urge FERC to cut pipeline risks near Indian Point nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York State agencies urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to take action to reduce pipelines risks near the Indian Point nuclear facility in Westchester County, the Department of Public Service said.

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Departments of Public Service, Environmental Conservation, and Health called on the FERC to ban additional natural gas capacity on the Algonquin pipelines, the Department of Public Service said in a press release on Friday.

The agencies urged the FERC, which regulates interstate pipelines, to take additional action to minimize risks and protect public safety.

Last year, Entergy Corp, which owns the Indian Point nuclear power plant, said it will shut both reactors at the site in 2020 and 2021, under a deal between the company and the state.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.