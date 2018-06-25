NY agencies urge FERC to cut pipeline risks near Indian Point nuclear plant

(Reuters) - New York State agencies urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to take action to reduce pipelines risks near the Indian Point nuclear facility in Westchester County, the Department of Public Service said.

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and the Departments of Public Service, Environmental Conservation, and Health called on the FERC to ban additional natural gas capacity on the Algonquin pipelines, the Department of Public Service said in a press release on Friday.

The agencies urged the FERC, which regulates interstate pipelines, to take additional action to minimize risks and protect public safety.

Last year, Entergy Corp, which owns the Indian Point nuclear power plant, said it will shut both reactors at the site in 2020 and 2021, under a deal between the company and the state.