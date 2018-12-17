Google to spend $1 billion to establish new campus in New York

FILE PHOTO: The Google signage is seen at the company's offices in New York January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion to establish a new campus in New York city, as it expands its presence in the city’s technology corridor along the Hudson River.

The new leased campus, which is over 1.7 million square foot, will be the primary location for Google’s global business organization, the company said in a blog post.

The news comes on the heels of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) picking New York as its second headquarters.

Earlier in March, Google had announced a $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market.