An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Monday that it is investing over $1 billion to establish a new campus in New York.

The new campus will be the primary location for Google’s global business organization, the company said in a blog post.