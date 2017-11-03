FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moinian Group seeks up to $500 mln in EB-5 funds for New York project
#U.S.
November 3, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in a few seconds

Moinian Group seeks up to $500 mln in EB-5 funds for New York project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Developer Moinian Group said on Friday that it’s seeking $250 million to $500 million in investment through the U.S. EB-5 immigrant program to help fund a 2 million square foot tower going up in Manhattan’s burgeoning Hudson Yards district.

“We are in paper work as we speak,” said Joseph Moinian, the group’s chief executive, at a ground-breaking ceremony for a 53-story tower that is projected to cost more than $2 billion.

The EB-5 immigrant investor program gives foreign investors the opportunity to seek permanent U.S. residency. The $600 million platform over the rail yards at Hudson Yards that gives the massive development its name was built with EB-5 investment.

Reporting by Herbert Lash

