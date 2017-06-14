FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Shots fired outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, one injured
#U.S.
June 14, 2017 / 7:17 PM / 2 months ago

Shots fired outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, one injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - One man was shot outside a shopping center near a major sports arena in New York City on Wednesday but it was not immediately clear who opened fire or how badly the victim was hurt, police said.

The shooting occurred at 2:12 p.m. EDT in front of the Barclays Center in the borough of Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said, adding that it was being investigated. No additional details were given.

The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and the New York Islanders hockey team.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Toni Reinhold

