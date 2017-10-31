FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight killed in 'cowardly' New York City terror attack, mayor says
October 31, 2017 / 9:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Eight killed in 'cowardly' New York City terror attack, mayor says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said appeared to be a “cowardly” terrorism attack on Tuesday when a pickup truck drove at high speed down a bike path in Manhattan.

Speaking at a news conference alongside the mayor, New York City Police Commissioner James O‘Neill said the driver was a 29-year-old man. He said authorities would not immediately be releasing his identity.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Leslie Adler

