Police investigate reported vehicle strike, shooting in Manhattan
#U.S.
October 31, 2017 / 7:40 PM / in 2 minutes

Police investigate reported vehicle strike, shooting in Manhattan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City police were investigating reports of gunfire and a vehicle striking people in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, and one person has been taken into custody, police officials said.

Police block off the street after a shooting incident in New York City, U.S. October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police were unable to confirm if there were any injuries, but local media reported at least five, including possible fatalities. The incident took place near the West Side Highway and Chambers Street, police said.

An eyewitness told ABC Channel 7 that he saw a white pick-up truck drive south down the bike path alongside the West Side Highway at full speed and hit several people. The witness, a man identified by the name “Eugene,” said bodies were lying outside Stuyvesant High School, one of the city’s elite public schools.

He also reported hearing about nine or 10 shots, but was not sure where they came from.

The West Side Highway runs on the western edge of Manhattan, alongside the Hudson River.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Anna Driver and Gina Cherelus; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
