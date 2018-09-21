Three infants, two adults stabbed at daycare center in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A female worker at a daycare center in a private home in New York City stabbed three infants and two adults early on Friday, injuring one child seriously, and then cut her own wrists, police said.

The incident occurred at the home in the borough of Queens at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department said.

The unidentified worker stabbed two girls and one boy as well as a man, believed to be a father of one of the children, and a female coworker, police said.

One of the infants was in serious condition at a local hospital. The ages of the children were not immediately known.

The suspect has self-inflicted wounds to the wrists and was in custody. She was in stable condition, police said.

Both of the adults who were stabbed live at the home, police spokesman Thomas Antonetti said, but it was unclear whether any of the infants were enrolled in daycare.

“The person responsible was an employee. She does not live there,” Antonetti said.

Video from the local NBC television station showed swarms of police vehicles and officers outside of the home in the Flushing section of Queens, and streets near the home blocked off with police tape.

Police said it was not immediately clear why she attacked the children and adults. The investigation was ongoing.