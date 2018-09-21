Three infants, two adults stabbed at New York City daycare center

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A female worker stabbed three babies at a home-based daycare center in New York City on Friday before slashing her own wrists and being taken into custody, police said.

The unidentified woman, who also stabbed two adults in the predawn incident in the borough of Queens, was in stable condition, Juanita Holmes, assistant chief of patrol for the New York City Police Department, said at a news conference.

Police did not have any details on a possible motive.

The 52-year-old worker is accused of stabbing two girls and one boy, ranging in age from three days old to one month old, police said. All three were hospitalized and listed in serious but stable condition.

The woman also stabbed a 31-year-old man, believed to be the father of one of the children, and a woman in her 30s at the overnight nursery, known as Mei Xin Care. A bloody kitchen knife and meat cleaver were found at the scene, police said.

Holmes said nine children and several parents were at the private home when the attack occurred.

Both of the adults who were stabbed live at the home, police spokesman Thomas Antonetti said, adding that the assailant worked at the nursery but did not live there.

