FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
September 21, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Three infants, two adults stabbed at New York City daycare: police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A female worker at a New York City daycare center stabbed three infants and two adults early on Friday, injuring one child seriously, then cut her own wrists, police said.

The incident occurred at the daycare center in the borough of Queens at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, a spokesman for New York City Police Department said.

The unidentified worker stabbed two infant girls and one infant boy as well as a man, believed to be a father of one of the children, and a female coworker, police said.

One of the infants was in serious condition, the police spokesman said.

The suspect has self-inflicted wounds to the wrists and was in custody. She was in stable condition, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear why she attacked the children and adults.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.