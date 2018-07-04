Woman climbs base of Statue of Liberty, forcing evacuation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman climbed the base of Statue of Liberty on Wednesday, forcing an evacuation of the island in New York Harbor where the monument stands hours before an Independence Day fireworks display over lower Manhattan was scheduled to begin, according to media reports.

Television images showed a woman seated just above the stone pedestal on which the colossal green-tarnished statue stands. Officers, using ladders, had climbed within a few feet of her and were negotiating with her, the National Park Service told CBS News.

CNN reported the woman appeared to unfurl a small flag or banner at one point but it was not immediately clear what, if anything, she was protesting.

The park service was evacuating Liberty Island because of the incident, taking tourists to nearly Ellis Island, Battery Park in New York City or Liberty State Park in New Jersey, the agency told CBS News.

Earlier, seven or eight protesters were arrested after dropping a banner that read “Abolish ICE” from the statue’s base, referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to an ABC News reporter. The agency is at the center of the Trump administration’s shelved policy of separating some immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Representatives of the New York Police Department and the National Park Service, which operates the Statue of Liberty National Park, could not immediately be reached for comment.