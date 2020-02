FILE PHOTO: The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - New York Times Co (NYT.N) is expected to name company insider Meredith Kopit Levien as its next chief executive officer to succeed Mark Thompson, Bloomberg News reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Levien, who joined the newspaper publisher in 2013, is currently the chief operating officer.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.