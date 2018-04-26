New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) on Thursday named Roland Caputo as its next chief financial officer, tapping a company veteran to succeed James Follo whose retirement was announced in October.

FILE PHOTO - A taxi passes by in front of The New York Times head office in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Caputo, who has had a 32-year career at the Times, has been serving as interim finance chief since March.

Caputo, 57, has also served as the executive vice president of the newspaper publisher’s print products and services group. [nBw4zGD50a]