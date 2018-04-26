FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) on Thursday named Roland Caputo as its next chief financial officer, tapping a company veteran to succeed James Follo whose retirement was announced in October.

FILE PHOTO - A taxi passes by in front of The New York Times head office in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Caputo, who has had a 32-year career at the Times, has been serving as interim finance chief since March.

    Caputo, 57, has also served as the executive vice president of the newspaper publisher’s print products and services group. [nBw4zGD50a]

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

