New York Times must face Sarah Palin's defamation claim: court ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday rejected the New York Times’ bid to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit over an editorial she said wrongly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said there was “sufficient evidence to allow a rational finder of fact to find actual malice by clear and convincing evidence.”

Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and also served as Alaska’s governor.