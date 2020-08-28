U.S.
August 28, 2020

New York Times must face Sarah Palin's defamation claim: court ruling

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday rejected the New York Times’ bid to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit over an editorial she said wrongly linked her to a 2011 mass shooting.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said there was “sufficient evidence to allow a rational finder of fact to find actual malice by clear and convincing evidence.”

Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and also served as Alaska’s governor.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

