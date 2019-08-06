Sarah Palin can pursue defamation case against NY Times: U.S. court ruling

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a defamation lawsuit brought by former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against the New York Times, over an editorial that she said improperly linked her to the 2011 mass shooting that seriously wounded U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

In a 3-0 decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the lower court judge who dismissed the complaint erred in considering facts outside the court pleadings.

The appeals court also said Palin plausibly stated a claim for defamation but took no position on the claim’s merits.

Lawyers and spokespeople for the newspaper did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Palin’s lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Palin’s lawsuit arose from a June 14, 2017 editorial discussing a shooting that day at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field that injured four people, including Republican Representative Steve Scalise.

That editorial said that prior to the 2011 Arizona shooting by Jared Lee Loughner of Giffords and others, Palin’s political action committee had circulated a map that “put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.”

The Times later corrected the editorial, saying it “incorrectly stated” that a link existed between political rhetoric and the Giffords shooting, and clarified that the map depicted individual congressional districts, not specific lawmakers.