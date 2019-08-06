U.S. appeals court revives Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against NY Times: ruling

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks while campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore at the Historic Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived former U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in an editorial linking her to a 2011 mass shooting.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the lower court judge who dismissed the complaint erred in relying on facts outside the court pleadings.

It also said Palin plausibly stated a claim for defamation, while taking no position on the claim’s merits.