FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 3, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York Times beats estimates as digital subscriptions soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as the newspaper publisher saw strong growth in digital subscription revenue.

The motorcade of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes its way past the New York Times building after a meeting in New York U.S., November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The company’s shares were up nearly 5 percent at $24.10 in premarket trading.

Subscription revenue from the company’s digital-only subscription products, which include online news as well crossword and recipes, rose 25.8 percent to $95.4 million.

The New York Times has been investing heavily to boost digital subscriptions in the face of declining print sales.

Digital advertising revenue, which accounts for more than a third of the company’s total advertising revenue, however, fell 6 percent to $46.7 million, hurt by a fall in display advertising on its websites.

    The Times added 139,000 digital subscribers in the quarter compared with 348,000 a year earlier.

    Net income rose to $21.9 million, or 13 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2018, from $13.2 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding one-time items, the company earned 17 cents per share from continuing operations.

    Total revenue rose to $413.9 million from $398.8 million.

    Analysts on average estimated a profit of 15 cents per share on revenue of $409.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.