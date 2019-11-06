New York Times beats profit estimates on higher digital subscriptions

FILE PHOTO: A taxi passes by in front of The New York Times head office in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as more people signed up for the newspaper’s digital subscription, priced as low as $2 a week.

Newspapers are wooing subscribers by offering huge discounts for their digital editions as they lose online advertising revenue to Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google and Facebook Inc (FB.O).

The Times is also trying to beef up its digital offerings by adding a host of features such as podcasts and crosswords to its flagship website.

Paid digital-only subscriptions in the third quarter rose 273,000 from the preceding quarter, taking the total subscribers to about 4 million. Of the additions, 209,000 came purely from its news-only products.

Total revenue rose to $428.5 million from $417.3 million a year earlier, marginally falling short of analysts’ average estimate of $429.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which had forecast a “challenging” second half for digital advertising, said it expects a “fairly challenging” fourth quarter.

Print advertising revenue fell 6.7% to $113.5 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share, above expectations of 10 cents.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $16.4 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter, from about $25 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.