New York Times posts 5.2% rise in quarterly revenue

FILE PHOTO: The sun peaks over the New York Times Building in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) reported a 5.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it signed up more digital subscribers.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $25.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $23.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $436.3 million from $414.6 million a year earlier.

The Times said it added 197,000 digital-only subscribers in the quarter, taking the total number of subscriptions to 3.78 million.