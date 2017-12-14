FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sulzberger Jr to retire as NYT publisher by end of December
Sections
Featured
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
A defense pact seven decades in the making
European Union
A defense pact seven decades in the making
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 6:12 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Sulzberger Jr to retire as NYT publisher by end of December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arthur Sulzberger Jr. will retire as publisher of the New York Times by the end of December and will be replaced by his son A.G. Sulzberger, the New York Times Co said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - New York Times Company Chairman Arthur Sulzberger attends the eG8 forum in Paris May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Sulzberger Jr., 66 , who joined The Times in 1978 as a correspondent, will continue as chairman of the board, the company said.

Before joining NYT, Sulzberger Jr. worked as a reporter with The Raleigh (N.C.) Times and as the London correspondent for the Associated Press.

At The Times, Sulzberger Jr. spearheaded the transformation of the company into a digital media powerhouse with strong subscription numbers in its digital business amid declining print sales.

The Times had about 2.5 million digital subscribers, helping the newspaper publisher post better-than-expected results in recent quarters.

A.G. Sulzberger, 37, who is currently Deputy Publisher at the New York Times, will also be part of the company’s board.

“My focus as publisher will be on ensuring the continued journalistic excellence and commercial success of The Times through a period of transformation for the news industry,” he said in a statement.

A.G. Sulzberger worked as a reporter at The Providence Journal and The Oregonian before joining The Times’ metro desk in 2009.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.