Evening rush hour a 'test' for NYC's Penn Station commuters - Amtrak

President and CEO of Amtrak Charles Moorman speaks during an interview at New York's Pennsylvania Station, the nation's busiest train hub, which began track repairs causing massive disruptions to commuters in New York City, NY, U.S. July 10, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The evening rush hour will be the true test of how much New York City's Pennsylvania Station train track repair work creates a major headache for commuters, Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Charles "Wick" Moorman said in an interview on Monday.

A relatively normal peak morning commute into the United States' busiest transportation hub appeared to show commuters following a highly publicized contingency plan aimed at easing concerns of overcrowding due to reduced train service.

"It's early days yet," Moorman said on Monday afternoon from inside Penn Station, which is owned and maintained by Amtrak. "The test cases are going to be - first - the evening commute... when people accumulate."

Eight weeks of track repairs at Penn Station, the destination for more than 600,000 daily commuters, began shortly after the July Fourth holiday, when many workers take time off.

The second trial for the contingency plan, which includes additional bus and ferry service, will come as more commuters return to work, Moorman said.

"We'll watch the passenger load as it goes up over the next two or three weeks," he said.

Amtrak expedited the repair work, which could cost the national passenger rail company $30 million to $40 million, after recent derailments and other problems delayed commuters throughout the greater New York City area because of decaying infrastructure.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said the work would cause a "summer of hell" for commuters, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have publicly blamed Amtrak for Penn Station's problems.

Both governors have threatened to stop the regular payments they make to Amtrak to rent tracks at Penn Station for regional commuter train operators New Jersey Transit Corp (NJ Transit) and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR).

So far, neither state has stopped payments, Moorman said.

"The simple fact of the matter is nobody should want to take money away from Penn Station," he said.

Moorman is stepping down at the end of the year but will share the top job at Amtrak with former Delta Air Lines chief Richard Anderson until Dec. 31.