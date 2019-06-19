Power outage suspends some New York-Philadelphia trains: Amtrak

FDNY officers are seen as train service is suspended at Penn Station in New York City, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A power outage on Wednesday temporarily suspended some local and regional passenger trains traveling between New York and Philadelphia, Amtrak, the U.S. national passenger railroad operator, reported.

Within an hour of the disruption, which occurred after the morning rush hour, Amtrak reported that all power to its overhead lines had been restored.

“All Trains affected by this issue are back on the move,” Amtrak posted on Twitter.

The temporary outage, which also affected some commuter trains operated by New Jersey Transit, was causing some residual delays, Amtrak added.