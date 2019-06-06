At least two killed in vehicle accident near U.S. Military Academy: CBS

(Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Thursday morning in a vehicle accident involving more than a dozen cadets near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Camp Natural Bridge, a summer training site for cadets, the academy said on Twitter.

The report did not identify the dead or say if they were West Point cadets.

Representatives for the military academy could not be immediately reached for further comment.

At least 20 cadets were involved in the crash, which occurred around 7:30 a.m. EDT (1130 GMT) and at least one was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, NBC News reported.