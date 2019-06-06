West Point military vehicle accident kills a cadet, injures 22

(Reuters) - A tactical vehicle flipped over on Thursday in a training area near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, killing at least one cadet and injuring nearly two dozen cadets and active-duty soldiers, the academy said.

The accident, which occurred at about 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT) near the Camp Natural Bridge, a summer training site for cadets, injured 20 cadets and two soldiers, the academy said. The condition of injured, who were taken to hospitals, was not immediately known.

The academy offered no further details about the crash.

“This incident is made all the more heart-wrenching as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day today, a day where we remember those who gave their lives for our country,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Video from a news helicopter showed the vehicle overturned with its wheels up in a heavily wooded area.

CBS News reported earlier that two people were killed, citing unnamed sources.