June 28, 2018 / 3:54 AM / in an hour

New Zealand central bank changes day, time of rate announcements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Thursday said it would change the day and time of its announcements on interest rates starting from next year as it shifts to decisions made at board meetings.

The RBNZ said announcements would be made at 2:00 pm (0200 GMT) for monetary policy statements and Official Cash Rate (OCR) reviews, compared to the current 7:00 am. These would be made on a Wednesday, a day earlier than currently.

Its six-monthly Financial Stability Reports (FSR) would be released at 9:00 am local time on a Wednesday.

Media conferences would be held following the release of each MPS at 3:00 pm and at 11:00am for the FSR.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

