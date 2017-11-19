FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near New Caledonia: USGS
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 19, 2017 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near New Caledonia: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck in the Pacific Ocean, 74 kilometers (46 miles) east of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, struck at 8:25 pm in the evening (4.25 a.m. ET) at a shallow depth of 13.0 km, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

Reporting by Richard PullinEditing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.