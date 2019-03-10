Deals
March 10, 2019 / 8:55 PM / a minute ago

Australia's Newcrest to buy Canadian copper and gold mine for $807 million

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a copper and gold mine in British Columbia, Canada, from Toronto-listed Imperial Metals Corp for 806.5 million U.S. dollars.

Newcrest will acquire a 70 percent joint-venture interest in, and operatorship of, the Red Chris mine and surrounding tenements, the company said in a statement. The property comprises 23,142 hectares of land with 77 mineral tenures.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below