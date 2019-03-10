Australia's Newcrest to buy Canadian copper and gold mine for $807 million

(Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to acquire a copper and gold mine in British Columbia, Canada, from Toronto-listed Imperial Metals Corp for 806.5 million U.S. dollars.

Newcrest will acquire a 70 percent joint-venture interest in, and operatorship of, the Red Chris mine and surrounding tenements, the company said in a statement. The property comprises 23,142 hectares of land with 77 mineral tenures.