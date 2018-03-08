FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Newell's Conroy latest to resign from board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc said on Thursday Kevin Conroy has resigned from the company’s board, amid a proxy fight between hedge fund Starboard Value LP and the Sharpie maker.

Starboard has said the company has underperformed peers and mismanaged the integration of Jarden Corp, which it bought in 2016.

The hedge fund nominated 12 directors to replace Newell’s board including its chief executive officer.

Conroy has resigned from the board for personal reasons, Newell said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in March, Newell said Ros L’Esperance, a former Jarden director, had resigned from the board.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

