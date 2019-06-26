Newell Brands names CFO Christopher Peterson as interim CEO

(Reuters) - U.S. household goods maker Newell Brands Inc on Wednesday named Chief Financial Officer Christopher Peterson as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Michael Polk.

Newell announced in March that Polk, 57, would retire at the end of June after eight years at the helm of the owner of Elmer’s glue and Crock Pot cooker.

“The Board expects to be in a position to announce an external hire as the permanent CEO in the upcoming weeks,” Chairman Patrick Campbell said in a statement.

The company said Peterson would also continue as CFO, a role he has had since joining Newell in December 2018.