Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 billion, divest more brands

(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc (NWL.N) said on Friday it would sell Waddington Group to Novolex Holdings, a company owned by buyout firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O), for about $2.3 billion and said it plans to divest more of its brands.

The company’s shares rose 3.5 percent to $27.65 in premarket trading.

This is the first major divestiture by Newell since the Sharpie maker said in January it would explore options for several of its business lines.

Proceeds from Waddington, which makes disposable cutlery and drinkware for the food service sector, is a part of the roughly $10 billion in divestitures that Newell has outlined.

Newell said on Friday it is expanding the number of brands that it plans to sell, including Jostens and Pure Fishing.

The plan includes divestitures that account for about 35 percent of Newell’s sales and would lead to a 39 percent reduction in the number of employees.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company had said in January it was looking at options for its industrial and commercial products, including Waddington, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Mapa.

Newell said its divestiture process was “well underway” and expects to complete all transactions by the end of 2019 and become a company with net sales of about $9.5 billion in 2020.

Newell ended a proxy fight with Starboard last month, with the company agreeing to add three new directors to its board. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn agreed to give up two of the four seats he secured earlier this year to pave the way for adding two new independent directors.

After Icahn came into the picture in March, Newell said divestitures would probably bring in about $10 billion in proceeds, up from $6 billion previously planned.

Starboard is urging Newell to explore options for all of its assets.

Newell also reported first-quarter sales on Friday that declined nearly 8 percent, missing analysts’ forecast, mainly due to divestitures in 2017 and the bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of Babies ‘R’ Us.

The company said its normalized earnings per share was 34 cents, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 26 cents.