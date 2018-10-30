Newell Brands nears deal to sell Jostens to Platinum Equity: sources

(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc (NWL.N) is nearing a deal to sell Jostens, a U.S. manufacturer of memorabilia such as class rings and yearbooks, to private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC for around $1.3 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential, cautioned that there was always a chance that negotiations end without a deal.

Newell Brands did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Platinum Equity declined to comment.