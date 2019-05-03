Newell Brands' quarterly profit beat expectations on cost savings

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer goods maker Newell Brands Inc exceeded Wall Street expectations for quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, benefiting from cost savings and higher pricing.

Newell Brands has been divesting its non-core businesses to focus on higher-margin consumer products. It has also been raising prices to reflect higher costs related to tariffs and raw materials.

As a result, excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales fell 5.5 percent to $1.71 billion, ahead of estimates of $1.69 billion, on the strength of its writing business. However, sales at its core learning and development division that includes baby products were lower.

“As expected, U.S. retailer headwinds associated with the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy and the writing industry retailer landscape have begun to moderate as we exit the first quarter,” said outgoing Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk.

The company is in the middle of a CEO search after it announced in March that Polk would retire at the end of second quarter.

Shares of the company, which reaffirmed is full-year forecast, rose about 3 percent before the bell, having fallen 21.2 percent in 2019.