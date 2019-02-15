Newell Brands forecasts full-year sales below estimates

(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc on Friday forecast lower-than-expected full-year sales, as the Graco baby products maker continued to struggle with the bankruptcy of Babies ‘R’ Us and a strong U.S dollar.

The company forecast full-year sales in the range of $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $8.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in the company’s learning and development business, which makes Graco products, fell 3.1 percent, hit by the liquidation of baby products retailer Babies ‘R’ Us, a unit of Toys ‘R’ Us, last year.

The Sharpie pen maker’s net sales fell 6 percent to $2.34 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Core sales from continuing operations, which excludes risks from currency fluctuation, acquisitions and divestitures, dropped 1.2 percent.

Net income fell to $208.1 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter, from $1.65 billion, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax benefit.

Excluding items, the company earned 71 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents per share.