Newell Brands shares plunge on low sales forecast

(Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc on Friday forecast lower-than-expected full-year sales due to a strong dollar and sluggish sales of its Graco baby products in the aftermath of the liquidation of Toys ‘R’ Us, sending its shares down 11 percent.

The company forecast full-year sales in the range of $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion, below an average analyst estimate of $8.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales in the company’s learning and development business unit, which includes Graco, fell 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Newell Brands has been reorganizing since it doubled the size of its product catalog with the purchase of consumer products maker Jarden Corp in 2016.

The company last year sold brands including Jostens and Pure Fishing as part of a larger plan to raise $10 billion after ending a proxy fight with activist investor hedge fund Starboard Value LP.

At the same time, it has been hit by higher costs related to retaliatory tariffs from the European Union and Canada on some of its products, while feeling the heat of U.S. tariffs on some of its product imports from China.

Adding to the company’s worries is slowing U.S. retail sales, with the loss of a key customer in Babies ‘R’ Us, the infant unit of Toys ‘R’ Us.

“Despite the ongoing negative impact of retailer bankruptcies, foreign exchange, inflation and tariffs, we expect to stabilize and then reignite core sales growth, increase margins, and strengthen the operational and financial performance of the company,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Polk said.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company’s net sales fell 6 percent to $2.34 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, missing the average analyst estimate of $2.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Core sales from continuing operations, which excludes risks from currency fluctuation, acquisitions and divestitures, dropped 1.2 percent.

Net income fell to $208.1 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter, from $1.65 billion, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a tax benefit.

Excluding items, the company earned 71 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents per share.

Shares of the company, which gained nearly 17 percent this year, dropped about 10.6 percent to $19.40 in early trading.