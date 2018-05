(Reuters) - Canadian media company Stingray Digital Group Inc (RAYa.TO) on Wednesday said it would buy Newfoundland Capital Corp (NCCa.TO) for about C$506 million ($393.01 million), including debt, adding radio broadcasting assets to its business.

Stingray has offered Newfoundland Capital shareholders C$14.75 per share held, a 16 percent premium to Newfoundland’s close on Tuesday.