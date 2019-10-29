Italy's Newlat targets 200 million euro acquisition in 2020

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian food group Newlat (NWLF.MI), plans a 200 million euros ($222 million) acquisition next year, chairman and top investor Angelo Mastrolia said on Tuesday as the group made its market debut following an initial public offering.

Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony at the Milan bourse, Mastrolia said he was open to reducing his 65% stake as part of a strategy to expand the group through acquisitions.

Newlat, which already owns a portfolio of food brands including pasta label Delverde, has raised 70 million euros through its share sale.