Italy's Newlat eyes Milan listing after buying pasta brand Delverde

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Newlat plans to list on the Milan bourse, the food group said on Tuesday after sealing the acquisition of the Delverde pasta brand from Argentina’s Molinos Rio de la Plata.

The 9.25 million euro deal to buy Abruzzi-based Delverde is the latest in a string of acquisitions Newlat has completed in the past 10 years to boost its annual sales to 350 million euros ($395 million) from 20 million euros.

Newlat said in a statement it wanted to keep adding brands to a portfolio which already includes pasta and bakery products maker Buitoni and dairy brands Giglio, Polenghi and Optimus.

The food company plans to debut on the stock exchange by the end of this year, a source close to the matter said, adding it had hired Equita, SocGen and HSBC as global coordinators.

The initial public offering of Newlat would be a rarity for the Milan bourse, which has few food groups among those listed.

Despite many Italian food brands — such as confectioner Ferrero, pasta maker Barilla and coffee roaster Lavazza — have grown well beyond national borders, the overwhelming majority of them are kept closely in the hands of their founding families.

Among the exceptions there are beverage group Campari, which went public in 2001, and coffee maker Massimo Zanetti, which debuted on the stock exchange in 2015.

“Newlat aims to be more and more consolidating force in the Italian agri-food sector,” the group’s chairman Angelo Mastrolia said in a statement, adding that only by putting many brands together, could the Italian food sector compete with the large multinational groups.

The group was advised by consultancy Oaklins Italy and law firm BonelliErede on the acquisition. Law firm Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli & Partners advised Molinos Rio de la Plata.