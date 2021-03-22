Bain Capital invests $200 million in Chinese tech startup

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Bain Capital has invested $200 million in Chinese tech startup Newlink Group, the private equity firm said on Monday, bringing the company’s total fundraising to $300 million this year.

Newlink was founded in 2016 and helps drivers in China to find gas stations and vehicle charging points through an online platform which includes the apps “Tuanyou” and “Kuaidian”.

Its diverse group of investors includes smartphone developer Xiaomi Corp and bank China International Capital Corp.

Newlink also plans to convert some independent gas stations into Newlink-branded hubs that include gas stations, electric vehicle charging piles, auto maintenance services and convenience stores.

“We hope Newlink can help accelerate the digitisation efforts of China’s energy ecosystem and support China’s transition to a low-carbon economy by improving efficiency and promoting the shift to electric vehicles,” said Drew Chen, managing director of Bain Capital Private Equity.