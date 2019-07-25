July 25, 2019 / 11:22 AM / in 15 minutes

Newmont Goldcorp profit misses expectations on deal, non-operating mine costs

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp (NEM.N), the world’s biggest gold miner, reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday, due to costs including those associated with takeover and joint venture deals and non-operating mines.

Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations fell to $1 million from $274 million, or 0 cents a share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with expectations of $188.58 million, or 23 cents a share, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expects attributable gold production of 6.5 million ounces for 2019.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below