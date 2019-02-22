Business News
February 22, 2019 / 10:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Newmont says aware of Barrick's buyout talk but will not comment

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Friday it was aware that Canadian rival Barrick Gold Corp said it had studied an unsolicited buyout proposal for the company, a deal that would, if consummated, bring together two of the world’s leading gold producers.

Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in a statement to Reuters the company would not speculate on Barrick’s intentions and that Newmont remains confident the best path forward is to close its $10 billion offer for smaller rival Goldcorp Inc.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
