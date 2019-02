FILE PHOTO: An open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine is seen in Argentina's San Juan province, April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp has studied a bid for Newmont Mining Corp as it looks for ways to boost production, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Newmont Mining said last month it would buy smaller rival Goldcorp Inc, for $10 billion.

Barrick and Newmont were not immediately available for comment.