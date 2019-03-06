Newmont calls initial Nevada joint venture talks with Barrick 'productive'

FILE PHOTO: Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, speaks during an interview at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Wednesday that initial talks on a possible Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp were productive.

Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow and Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg met for dinner on Tuesday night in New York. Major shareholders have pushed for a Nevada JV, expressing concern a full combination of both companies - which Barrick wants - could be too complex.

“The meeting between the two principals was productive and a good starting point,” Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said.

Barrick was not immediately available to comment.