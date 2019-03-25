Newmont seeks to assuage investors with special dividend if Goldcorp deal succeeds

FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass the Newmont Mining Corporation booth during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) - Newmont Mining announced a special dividend of 88 cents for its shareholders on Monday, conditional on approval of its $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp Inc.

Newmont, facing protests from investors over what they said was outsized benefits to Goldcorp shareholders from the deal, said the immediate cash payment delivers value to its shareholders.

Top Newmont shareholders including Paulson & Co and Van Eck International Investors last week expressed concern about the deal, saying it transferred to Goldcorp shareholders too much of the synergies from a joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp in Nevada. Paulson had said it would vote against the deal.